NEW YORK (PIX11) — Statue City Cruises resumed New Jersey service and extended operating hours to Ellis Island beginning Saturday, according to an announcement from the agency.

Statue City Cruises, the only authorized ferry service to the Statue of Liberty National Monument and Ellis Island, will now have boats departing from Battery Park in lower Manhattan and Liberty State Park in Jersey City, NJ between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. every day.

The final return trips from the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island occur at 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

The extended operating hours come after higher levels of ridership, especially with the reopening of the Crown of the State of Liberty in October 2022.

“We are excited for what we expect to be a busy and robust year of travel to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island on board our vessels,” said Mike Burke, COO of Concessions and Park Services for City Experiences by Hornblower. “We look forward to enjoyable visits for our guests and their families, creating amazing, unforgettable experiences.”

Activities visitors can enjoy in the upcoming spring and summer seasons include:

Visiting the Crown of Lady Liberty is open to the general public, but book early as Crown access sells out fast.

Enjoying acres of wide-open space on both Islands with panoramic views of New York Harbor.

Learning the history of the Statue of Liberty through the new Statue of Liberty Museum.

Tracing family histories at the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration.

Exploring the unrestored buildings of Ellis Island’s Hospital Complex with an Ellis Island Hard Hat Tour, available seven days a week (added fee).

Tickets are priced at approximately $24.50 for adults, $18 for seniors, $12 for kids and free for children three years and under.