NEW YORK (PIX11) — Snow is on its way for the biggest storm of the winter so far.

Up to 8 inches of snow could fall from Monday night into Tuesday in interior portions of northeastern New Jersey, in the Lower Hudson Valley and in southern Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service. Expect up to 6 inches in the New York City metropolitan area, on Long Island and in southern Westchester County.

NWS released snowfall predictions. Here’s the latest:

LocationLow End Snowfall (inches)Expected Snowfall (inches)High End Snowfall (inches)
Paramus, NJ356
Newark, NJ255
Central Park, NY255
Coney Island, NY<133
Crown Heights, NY<134
Flatbush, NY<134
Montgomery, NY578
West Milford, NJ
588
Carmel, NY578
Jamaica, NY<134
Kennedy Airport, NY<134
New City, NY467
Farmingdale, NY<134
Flushing, NY145
Islip, NY<145
Montauk, NY034
Rockaway Beach, NY022
Tottenville, NY133
Washington Heights, NY255
Westhampton, NY034
White Plains, NY466