NEW YORK (PIX11) — Snow is on its way for the biggest storm of the winter so far.

Up to 8 inches of snow could fall from Monday night into Tuesday in interior portions of northeastern New Jersey, in the Lower Hudson Valley and in southern Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service. Expect up to 6 inches in the New York City metropolitan area, on Long Island and in southern Westchester County.

NWS released snowfall predictions. Here’s the latest:

Location Low End Snowfall (inches) Expected Snowfall (inches) High End Snowfall (inches) Paramus, NJ 3 5 6 Newark, NJ 2 5 5 Central Park, NY 2 5 5 Coney Island, NY <1 3 3 Crown Heights, NY <1 3 4 Flatbush, NY <1 3 4 Montgomery, NY 5 7 8 West Milford, NJ

5 8 8 Carmel, NY 5 7 8 Jamaica, NY <1 3 4 Kennedy Airport, NY <1 3 4 New City, NY 4 6 7 Farmingdale, NY <1 3 4 Flushing, NY 1 4 5 Islip, NY <1 4 5 Montauk, NY 0 3 4 Rockaway Beach, NY 0 2 2 Tottenville, NY 1 3 3 Washington Heights, NY 2 5 5 Westhampton, NY 0 3 4 White Plains, NY 4 6 6