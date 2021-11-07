See it: Tens of thousands run through NYC for return of annual marathon

The New York City Marathon returned from a pandemic pause on Sunday.
The race’s 1970 debut — staged entirely in Central Park — hardly resembled the five-borough track that has drawn millions into the Big Apple’s streets on the first Sunday of nearly every November since. A limited field of 33,000 runners jogged off the Verrazzano Bridge on Sunday.
Albert Korir of Kenya won the New York City Marathon men’s race, two years after coming in second. Korir overtook Morocco’s Mohamed El Aaraby and Italy’s Eyob Faniel around the 18th mile and quickly took the drama out of the race’s 50th running. He won in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 8 minutes and 22 seconds. In the women’s race, Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya pulled away at the entrance to Central Park and became the first woman to win a marathon major in the fall after winning an Olympic gold medal.
Madison de Rozario of Australia has won the New York City Marathon women’s wheelchair race, holding off past champions Tatyana McFadden and Manuela Schär for her first Big Apple victory. The 27-year-old took gold over Schär at this year’s Tokyo Paralympic Marathon by just one second, but she blew away the field in New York, winning by nearly three minutes at 1 hour, 51 minutes and 1 second. McFadden was second and Schär was third. Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the men’s wheelchair race for the fourth time, pulling away for his first title since 2017.