See it: Tens of thousands run through NYC for return of annual marathon

Runners cross the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 7, 2021. – After a forced break in 2020, the New York City Marathon is back on for its 50th edition, and with it the countless opportunities to run it for charity, an industry that has become a staple, and hopes to take off again after the pandemic. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The New York City Marathon returned from a pandemic pause on Sunday.

The race’s 1970 debut — staged entirely in Central Park — hardly resembled the five-borough track that has drawn millions into the Big Apple’s streets on the first Sunday of nearly every November since. A limited field of 33,000 runners jogged off the Verrazzano Bridge on Sunday.

Albert Korir of Kenya won the New York City Marathon men’s race, two years after coming in second. Korir overtook Morocco’s Mohamed El Aaraby and Italy’s Eyob Faniel around the 18th mile and quickly took the drama out of the race’s 50th running. He won in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 8 minutes and 22 seconds. In the women’s race, Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya pulled away at the entrance to Central Park and became the first woman to win a marathon major in the fall after winning an Olympic gold medal.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya celebrates as she crosses the finish line giving her the win ofthe Women's division of the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park on November 07, 2021 in New York City.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Albert Korir of Kenya celebrates after he won the Men's division of the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park on November 07, 2021 in New York City.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Madison De Rozario of Australia pauses after the finish line after she won the Women's Wheelchair division during the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park on November 07, 2021 in New York City.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Volunteers hang participation medals just after the finish line for runners of the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park on November 07, 2021 in New York City.

New York City Marathon winner Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya (C), second place winner Viola Cheptoo (R) of Kenya, and third place finisher Ababel Yeshaneh of Ethiopia run with their country flags during the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 7, 2021.

Runners participate in the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 7, 2021.

Men's division silver medal winner Mohamed Reda El Aaraby of Morocco celebrates after crossing the finish line during the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 7, 2021.

Runners cross the Queens section during the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 7, 2021.

Men's wheelchair winner Marcel Hug of Switzerland poses at the finish line after the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 7, 2021.

Volunteers server water by the Queensboro Bridge section during the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 7, 2021.

Runners get warm and stretch before beginning the NYC marathon on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

Runners make their way at the start of NYC marathon on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

A runner grabs water during the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Runners arrive before the start of the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 7, 2021.

Women's wheelchair Division winners (L-R) Tatyana McFadden of the USA (silver), Madison de Rozario of Australia (Gold), and Manuela Schar of Switzerland (Bronze) pose at the finish line after the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in New York on November 7, 2021.

Madison de Rozario of Australia has won the New York City Marathon women’s wheelchair race, holding off past champions Tatyana McFadden and Manuela Schär for her first Big Apple victory. The 27-year-old took gold over Schär at this year’s Tokyo Paralympic Marathon by just one second, but she blew away the field in New York, winning by nearly three minutes at 1 hour, 51 minutes and 1 second. McFadden was second and Schär was third. Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the men’s wheelchair race for the fourth time, pulling away for his first title since 2017.