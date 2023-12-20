NEW YORK (PIX11) – A high-speed police pursuit in Westchester County ended with the suspect needing to be saved from his car, according to authorities.

The 51-year-old driver allegedly fled the scene of a crash on the Saw Mill River Parkway on Dec. 1, officials said. He then collided with a car that had a mother and 7-year-old child inside, according to authorities.

The suspect’s car went off the roadway and rolled after the crash, officials said. He was thrust into the back seat when a fire started in his car, according to authorities.

Officers Niall Nerney and Christopher Duffy jumped in to help, using a fire extinguisher and breaking through the damaged windshield to pull the unconscious suspect out of the car, according to authorities.

The suspect is facing charges including criminal possession of a weapon and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, officials said. The two officers were nominated for an award after the rescue.

