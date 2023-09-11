A rainbow over the World Trade Center and New York City on Sept. 11, 2023. (credit: PIX11)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After the rain comes the rainbow. New Yorkers were treated to a stunning display Monday evening.

After a storm passed through New York City, the clouds cleared and a perfect rainbow arched over the World Trade Center and Manhattan skyline. The spectacular sight took place as many New Yorkers marked 22 years since the Sept. 11 terror attack on the World Trade Center.

Many New Yorkers who spotted the rainbow took to social media to express their awe.

“The rainbow over Manhattan hit different tonight on the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 🤍 🌈 🙏🏼🇺🇸,” one person posted.

A rainbow over New York City on Sept. 11, 2023. (credit: PIX11)

“911Anniversary Rest In Peace to all the loved ones lost. And Love & Light to all those reliving this trauma annually. Blessings,” another person posted.

