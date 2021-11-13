SEE IT: Severe weather hits Long Island; tornado warning issued in Suffolk County

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — A tornado warning was issued for Nassau and Suffolk counties Saturday afternoon. The warning for Suffolk County, initially issued at about 3:48 p.m., extended until 4:30.

According to reports sent to the PIX11 News weather team, a tornado was indicated on radar near Levittown in Nassau County, but that report is unconfirmed as of 4:10 p.m. Sources also told PIX11 News that large tree branches fell in Bethpage, and hail was reported in Uniondale.

Very weird clouds in Northport, Long Island. We are under a tornado warning right now. pic.twitter.com/hatCbCk70L — Francisco Rodriguez (@hipogrito) November 13, 2021

Tornado warning on Long Island in the middle of November 🤨 pic.twitter.com/5E6ezvXX8I — Kyle (@ksheridan711) November 13, 2021

Viewers shared images of the storm — and its destruction — on social media.

Pretty extensive damage in Lynbrook but only on 2 blocks right next to eachother. Next town over is Hewlett. Possible tornado? #LongIsland #weather #tornado pic.twitter.com/0kDz0BpwXn — Danny_Springsteen (@longislandWX) November 13, 2021

Absolute crazy weather on Long Island, NY. Hail, rain, and a tornado warning pic.twitter.com/XiNKRvmfX7 — Dustin Ginsberg (@DustinGinsberg) November 13, 2021

Once the cold front passes, the winds will shift to the northwest and cold air will rush into the region. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s by Saturday night, with wind chills expected to be in the upper 20s by Sunday morning.

No rain is expected on Sunday, but the chill will be in. Temperatures may not get out of the 40s as a northerly breeze continues. Wind chill values will likely stay in the low to mid 40s during the day.