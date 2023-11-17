NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Rockettes are back for another magical holiday season and have their opening performance on Friday at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan.

A holiday tradition in New York City for nearly a century, the “Christmas Spectacular” features nine dancing and singing numbers throughout the 90-minute production; and now everyone can enjoy it. The “Christmas Spectacular” will offer several accessible options in 2023.

“Our number one priority is ensuring that all fans of the Rockettes and Radio City Music Hall can comfortably enjoy the magic of the Christmas Spectacular,” said Jessica Tuttle, the senior vice president of productions for MSG Entertainment. “We are committed to expanding our accessible offerings and are thrilled to partner with organizations like TDF as we continue to work towards creating an environment that is inclusive for all guests.”

Take a look at the preparation that went underway for this year’s holiday season.

Rehearsal

The Rockettes hold open rehearsals for press before their 2023-2024 season.

A performance still

The Rockettes pose at The Empire State Building for the opening of the 2023-2024 Radio City Christmas Spectacular season.

The Rockettes performing

From Nov. 17 to Jan. 1, 2024, the famous dance troupe will perform their well-known dances like “Dance of the Frost Fairies,” and their “Eye-High Kicks.”

Tickets and a full schedule of their upcoming performances can be found here.

Accessible performances

A sensory-friendly performance will take place on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. The production will feature softer stage lighting and audio, as well as additional house lighting.

The sensory-friendly performance is being produced in partnership with the Theatre Development Fund.

In addition to the sensory-friendly performance, American Sign Language interpreters will be available at the 11 a.m. performances on Saturday, Nov. 18 and Wednesday, Dec. 13; and the 5 p.m. performance on Sunday, Dec. 10.

An open-captioned performance, which will utilize a large LED sign adjacent to the stage, will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m.

An audio-described performance, which will provide a live description of the onstage action using headsets for guests who are blind or visually impaired, will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 5 p.m.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.