BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A woman was rescued from the Gowanus Canal by police officers Tuesday.

The woman somehow ended up in the water and was able to cling to the pier, but was trapped underneath and couldn’t climb out, according to the NYPD.

A police officer ran to the scene and talked to her until a harbor unit boat could arrive, according to authorities.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, police said.

