See it: NYPD shares video of officer’s life-saving rescue in Bronx

NEW YORK — Intense body camera video shared by the NYPD Tuesday shows “how quickly your cops shift gears from crime fighters to life savers,” according to Commissioner Dermot Shea.

The video, posted by both Shea and the NYPD, shows an officer trying to extinguish a vehicle fire before — “without any regard for his own safety” — jumping in to save someone trapped inside.

According to police, the vehicle fire happened about 10:50 p.m. Nov. 23. Police said there was a vehicle collision at East Tremont and Randall avenues in the Bronx, and when officers arrived, one vehicle was already fully engulfed in flames.

“Due to the officer’s actions, the driver sustained only minor injuries,” police said. The victim in the incident was described as being in stable condition.

“When seconds matter, NYPD officers are here for New Yorkers — at any cost,” the department said.

