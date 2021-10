NYPD officers rushed a baby who was not breathing to the hospital in Brooklyn on Oct. 2, 2021. (credit: NYPD)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The NYPD shared dramatic footage of officers rushing a 1-year-old baby who was not breathing to a hospital in Brooklyn on Oct. 2.

The clip, posted to social media on Thursday, shows officers from NYPD’s 75th Precinct responding to the call. They drove the baby to a hospital in Brooklyn while performing CPR, according to the NYPD.

“Thanks to [the officers’] quick actions, and those of the doctors and nurses, the child is alive and well,” NYPD said.

