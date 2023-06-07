NEW YORK — A haze of smoke has taken over New York City, New Jersey, and the surrounding areas.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest on Wednesday, covering cities of both nations in an unhealthy haze, holding up flights at major airports and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks.
Mayor Eric Adams urged New Yorkers to stay indoors if they can and to use a mask if they must go outside. He described the situation as “unprecedented” and “alarming.”
The Air Quality Index in NYC hit 484 at 5 p.m., Mayor Adams said. The index tops out at 500.
Over in New Jersey, conditions weren’t much better. Smoke from wildfires in Canada blanketed parts of northern New Jersey on Wednesday afternoon and made the iconic city skyline near impossible to make out.
See some of the sights around NYC as the smoke and haze continue.