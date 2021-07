After a year lost to the coronavirus, New York City’s most well-known Fourth of July traditions were back Sunday.

The traditional Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks show returned in full form with a display over the East River, as shells were shot from five barges in a televised, choreographed spectacle.

Windows from apartment buildings are illuminated as fireworks are launched over the East River and the Empire State Building during the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show, late Sunday, July 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

View of the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks display launched from the Empire State Building, late Sunday, July 4, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 04: People watch fireworks light up the night sky over the East River as seen from Hunter’s Park South on July 04, 2021 in the Queens borough of New York City. This is the 45th annual display of the Macy’s Independence Day fireworks show. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

The Empire State Building lights up with fireworks launched from the 72nd, 86th, and 103rd floors on July 4, 2021, to go along with the 2021 Macy’s 4th Of July Fireworks Show in New York City to mark Independence Day. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

