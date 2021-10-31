See it: Man punches woman on packed subway in New York City

A man punched a woman in the face on a crowded subway train in New York City, footage captured by a passenger shows.

In the video, which was first posted to TikTok, a man is seen yelling at a woman, “Say it to my face now, tell me to take a chill pill. Say the word: ‘chill pill.’”

“Chill pill,” she replies slowly, before the man hits her in the side of the face, shocking onlookers.

The woman who filmed the video told Storyful the incident happened at around 5:50 p.m on an uptown train departing 125th Street on Oct. 25.

In a statement, the NYPD said it was seeking assistance in identifying a man wanted “in connection to an assault.”

“The individual engaged in a verbal dispute with the female victim while on board a ‘D’ train,” police said. “The dispute escalated, at which point the individual punched the victim in her face. It is unknown when the incident happened and what subway station the train was in the vicinity of.”

The person who recorded the video said that before the woman in the footage was punched, she had made a comment that the man needed to “take a chill pill” when he entered the train with his children telling people to move out of his way.

When his children alerted him to the comment, “all hell broke loose,” she told Storyful.

“Seconds after I pulled out my phone he decked her,” she said.