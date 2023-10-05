HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. (PIX11) – A man was caught on video nearly crashing his car into a police cruiser after he ran a stop sign in Hackettstown, police said.

The 20-year-old driver from Allamuchy Township was driving his Subaru on Sharp Street when he didn’t stop and nearly slammed into the officer’s car, according to authorities.

The driver was stopped and issued a summons for careless driving, police said.

Hackettstown police are reminding people to pay attention to the road and always stop at stop signs.

