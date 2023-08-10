NEW YORK (PIX11) – Scientists at the Wildlife Conservation Society captured photos of humpback whales with the New York City skyline as a backdrop on Wednesday.
“It’s clear that whales have become regular New Yorkers,” said the Wildlife Conservation Society’s (WCS) Ocean Giants Program.
The images were captured last Wednesday, Aug. 2 just five miles from WCS’s New York Aquarium in Coney Island, Brooklyn.
The WCS Ocean Giants Program collects data for long-term studies focusing on whales and other marine mammals that use our local waters.
In July 2023, two men fishing off a New York City shoreline spotted a whale breaching under the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, according to a viral social media video.
The NYC Parks Department said whales have been coming to New York harbors for thousands of years and are actually not too uncommon.