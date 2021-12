BROOKLYN — Skate parks are popular attractions in neighborhoods across the city. People of all ages enjoy them.

At some Brooklyn locations, some French bulldogs have been hitting the hot spots.

Chico Blanco is a 1-year-old French bulldog. He and his family live in Crown Heights.

Julian Dickens and April McCarthy are training their dogs on the boards. The breed has a talent for the sport.

They’ve been amassing support at various skate parks and on social media.