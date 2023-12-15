BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A security guard got trapped in an elevator at the Wegmans in Brooklyn overnight when the power briefly went out.

An employee said the guard was probably stuck in the elevator for at least an hour. Firefighters were able to rescue them.

An issue at a Con Edison substation caused the temporary outage. Con Edison President Matt Ketschke said a piece of equipment short-circuited, causing black smoke to rise above the plant.

Elevators and escalators can be especially sensitive to these kinds of quick fluctuations, which is why so many of them stopped, Ketschke said. As many as 10 elevator rescues were necessary, according to Con Edison.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.