See it: Dolphins spotted in the East River

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dolphins in the East River(1)

Dolphins were spotted in the East River (Cailinanne6/Twitter)

New Yorkers walking along the East River Tuesday took in a rare site: dolphins swimming through the water.

They were spotted from WNYC Transmitter Park around noon close to the shore in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

While it may be an uncommon site, a number of marine mammals live in the water around New York, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation. There are several types and seals and whales along with dolphins and porpoises.

The dolphins — bottlenose, common, pilot and Risso’s — are most often seen off the south shore of Long Island, according to the DEC. Most sightings happen in the summer when the water is warmer.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Blocked Boulder assault-weapons ban renews gun law questions

Forecast: No more March snowfall expected

Man charged with murder in Boulder shooting

Democrats vow vote on gun bills; Biden says 'we have to act'

Celebrating National Nutrition Month with flavors from around the world

1 resident dead, 1 firefighter missing in massive fire at Rockland senior care facility

How to help kids adjust to in-person learning

Kathryn Garcia talks mayoral run, anti-Asian attacks, food insecurity

Gorgeous, mile Tuesday before storm system moves in

@PIX11News on Twitter