LONG ISLAND CITY, NY (PIX11) — A New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) truck caught fire and exploded in Long Island City on Wednesday, the NYPD said.

“The safety of our employees and others is a top priority and we will investigate the truck fire,” a DOT spokesperson told PIX11 News.

A DOT pothole repair crew working in the Long Island City area were on their lunch break when they noticed that the vehicle began smoking and eventually caught fire, sources familiar with the matter said.

The fire eventually turned into an explosion that left people running from the scene seconds before the DOT truck exploded.

No DOT employees or civilians were injured during Wednesday’s explosion, the DOT said.