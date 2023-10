ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – The Coast Guard rescued three people over the weekend after their 18-foot boat capsized in Great Bay, N.J.

Authorities arrived at the scene after a mayday call went out.

Officials are investigating what caused the boat to capsize.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.