See It: Bystanders drop for cover in Bronx drive-by shooting Wednesday

NEW YORK — New surveillance video shows innocent people dodging bullets, dropping to the ground for cover during a drive-by shooting in the Bronx Wednesday evening.

According to police, two gunmen fired shots out of the sunroof of a black SUV and hit four people, including an 18-year-old.

It happened on Burke Avenue in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx, police said. A 60-year-old woman was also shot in the leg, along with a 15-year-old shot in the back and a 26-year-old shot in the torso; at least two of the victims were innocent bystanders.

NYPD community affairs officers visited some of the victims in the hospital in order to offer support.

It’s the third shooting involving multiple victims in as many days in New York City.

In Midtown Tuesday night, three people were shot outside of a music video shoot. In Harlem Monday night, four people were standing in front of a deli when a gunman opened fire.

It’s what things look like in some city neighborhoods on a daily basis, with shootouts on streets and bullets flying — and in some cases, innocent people becoming victims.

Still, Mayor Bill de Blasio said it’s not good representation of the city, especially in some neighborhoods where crime had been turned around.