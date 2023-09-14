LIDO BEACH, N.Y. (PIX11) – Long Island beaches saw huge waves Wednesday as Hurricane Lee is expected to pass the New England area.

Waves at Lido Beach in Nassau County were around 8 to 10 feet.

PIX11 meteorologist Byron Miranda said that although Hurricane Lee won’t be directly hitting the area, it could cause flooding and beach erosion on Long Island.

