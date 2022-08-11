NEW YORK CITY — Summer in the city can be brutal. Lucky for many New Yorkers, there’s the privilege of cranking up the air conditioning, grabbing an ice-cold beverage from the fridge, or simply staying in the shade on a hot day.

But for city’s furry friends don’t have these privileges — and many must find other ways to keep cool amid the sizzling heat.

For squirrels, the best way to beat the heat is by splooting, or heat dumping. Splooting is the act of stretching out on cool surfaces to reduce body heat. Wildlife experts say this practice naturally releases heat from their bodies, especially when water isn’t readily available.

New York City’s Department of Park and Recreation shared an image of a squirrel stretching out on the ground, reassuring city residents that if they see the animal doing this, it’s completely normal.

If you see a squirrel lying down like this, don't worry; it's just fine. On hot days, squirrels keep cool by splooting (stretching out) on cool surfaces to reduce body heat. It is sometimes referred to as heat dumping. pic.twitter.com/pD1T3lPbBH — NYC Parks (@NYCParks) August 9, 2022