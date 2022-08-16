NEW YORK (PIX11) — US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona made the rounds in New York City on Tuesday, touting investments for teachers and students, as schools get ready for the upcoming academic year.

He toured schools in Queens and Brooklyn alongside Congress members Grace Meng and Nydia Velazquez. Cardona also met with parents who want more resources for their kids come September.

Many are concerned about cuts to school budgets. Falling enrollment at public schools means a reduced budget for about 75 percent of schools.

The pandemic forced families to move from big cities, Cardona said. To get them back, schools need better programming for students. He called for investments in education.