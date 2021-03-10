Search for Brooklyn murder suspect mistakenly released from Rikers: police

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police mugshot of murder suspect Christopher Buggs, 26, originally arrested on Feb. 3, 2018. (NYPD)

Police mugshot of murder suspect Christopher Buggs, 26, originally arrested on Feb. 3, 2018. (NYPD)

Police launched a search Tuesday for a Brooklyn murder suspect who was mistakenly released from Rikers Island early Tuesday, an NYPD spokesperson said Wednesday.

Authorities originally said they were looking for 26-year-old Christopher Buggs late Tuesday night, but did not initially explain why.

The Daily News reported that Buggs’ inadvertent release from the Otis Bantum Correctional Center at Rikers was the result of a clerical error.

PIX11 has reached out to the New York City Department of Correction for details but had not heard back at the time of this story’s publishing.

Buggs was originally arrested in February 2018 for fatally shooting a 55-year-old man in the chest at a Brooklyn deli in January of that year, according to police.

Buggs was picked up on charges including murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, police said at the time.

Police Tuesday night said they were seeking the public’s help in locating Buggs and released the above photo.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Search on for missing Brooklyn woman

NYPD officers shot in Brooklyn ‘narrowly avoided being killed,’ Shea says

NYPD officer shot, 2nd cop grazed in Brooklyn; gunman in custody: police

NYC Safe Walks expands to Chinatown to respond to anti-Asian bigotry

Business booming for Brooklyn liquor store

Community calls for change in NYPD's 75th precinct

More Brooklyn

Bronx Videos

How much money will you get from the new stimulus deal?

House plans to pass $1.9T relief bill

City, leaders take vaccines into Co-Op City megasite

Opportunities to get vaccinated improve in NYC, but new problems arise

Vaccine supply increases as two NYC sites go 24 hours

Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive with sites giving shots 24 hours a day

More Bronx

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Cooler Wednesday but spring-like stretch continues

House plans to pass $1.9T relief bill

New Yorkers 60 and older can get COVID-19 vaccine this week: Cuomo

LIRR reverses schedule changes after riders, Gov. Cuomo express disatisfaction

6th woman complains of Cuomo misconduct: Report

Search on for missing Brooklyn woman

New York expands vaccine eligibility

New ranked choice voting system raises concerns

Relief comes for taxi medallion owners, but is it enough?

@PIX11News on Twitter