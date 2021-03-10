Police launched a search Tuesday for a Brooklyn murder suspect who was mistakenly released from Rikers Island early Tuesday, an NYPD spokesperson said Wednesday.

Authorities originally said they were looking for 26-year-old Christopher Buggs late Tuesday night, but did not initially explain why.

The Daily News reported that Buggs’ inadvertent release from the Otis Bantum Correctional Center at Rikers was the result of a clerical error.

PIX11 has reached out to the New York City Department of Correction for details but had not heard back at the time of this story’s publishing.

Buggs was originally arrested in February 2018 for fatally shooting a 55-year-old man in the chest at a Brooklyn deli in January of that year, according to police.

Buggs was picked up on charges including murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, police said at the time.

Police Tuesday night said they were seeking the public’s help in locating Buggs and released the above photo.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).