HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – After the body of 13-year-old Garrett Warren was found in the Harlem River Thursday, the family of 11-year-old Alfa Barrie is holding on to hope that he will be found alive.

Search efforts to find Barrie continued Friday afternoon, with NYPD divers, boats and drones going in and over the Harlem River.

“24/7 prayer. We are asking for everyone to keep us in their prayer,” said Barrie’s uncle, Ahmadou Diallo.

It’s been a week since Barrie, of the Bronx, and Warren, of Manhattan, both went missing. The boys were last at a fish market near 145th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem last Friday.

Barrie’s family is also feeling pain after the discovery of Warren’s body. “We feel very sad. They are all kids. They all belong to their parents. We feel very sad,” said Diallo.

Family and friends of Warren set up a memorial to remember his life. Those who knew Warren called him “Man Man” because of his build.

“I watched him grow up. He’s literally family. It’s a hard thing to process right now to be honest,” said C.J., a friend of Warren.