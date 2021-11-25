Sean Bell’s family keeps his memory alive on 15th anniversary of his death

NEW YORK — Sean Bell’s parents struggled on Thanksgiving, the 15th anniversary of their son’s death at the hands of police.

They haven’t felt better as time has gone on; Bell’s parents said each year gets harder and harder.

Bell, a 23-year-old studying to become an electrician, was set to get married. He died in a hail of 50 bullets fired by undercover NYPD officers as he left his bachelor party at a Queens night club.

Now, 15 years later, his parents want to keep his memory alive.

They hoped their son’s death would be a catalyst for police reform, but in the years since, there’s been one high profile case after another; Ramarley Graham, Eric Garner and George Floyd have been just three of many people of color who’ve lost their lives in police encounters.

The officers in Bell’s case were found to have violated NYPD protocols, but they received little to no punishment.

While working for change, his parents are starting a scholarship at his alma mater John Adams High. They’re raising money for the scholarship in part through a book about their son’s life.

William and Valerie Bell hope to sit down with Mayor-elect Eric Adams to discuss policing policy, particularly in predominantly minority neighborhoods in this city.

They say their son’s legacy lives on in his daughters, and they vow to continue to honor his memory on this day and every other day.

Valeria Bell made his Thanksgiving favorites Thursday, as she does every year for the holiday.