QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A group of scuba diving volunteers are making the waters around New York City a little bit cleaner.

The group has been diving underwater to pick up trash, even in the dead of winter, for the last four years at a beach in Far Rockaway. It’s one of the only places in the city where scuba diving is allowed.

They’ve hauled up bottles, electronics and lots of junk, but the main thing they look for is fishing line.

Discarded fishing lines are very dangerous to sea creatures, who can get entangled. Just one pound of fishing line would stretch more than four miles if it was untangled.

