Schumer wants federal gov’t to make $80 billion in repairs, upgrades to NYCHA

NEW YORK — About 600,000 New Yorkers call public housing home.

But so many of the buildings have fallen into disrepair and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants the federal government to make repairs and upgrades to the tune of $80 billion.

He says public houses was once considered the finest, most affordable places to live in New York City. Now, many public housing buildings are crumbling and Schumer wants federal funding to fix them.

“We are at a crossroads for NYCHA and public housing across America.” said Schumer at the Polo Grounds Towers Saturday.

He is calling on President Biden to double the amount of money proposed to fix New York City Public Housing.

Currently, under Biden’s jobs plan, $40 billion has been earmarked for public housing.

“It’s time to fix the pipes, it’s time to fix the boilers, it’s time to fix the leaks, it’s time to fix the mold,” said Sen. Schumer.

Rhonda Bennet has lived in public housing for 52 years. She says when she was a child it was beautiful.

But over the years, she says things have gotten progressively worse.

“One thing that I never understood is that housing is charging pay for water, the buildings barely have water, we pay for heat, we get no heat. We need to live in a manner that is more respectable,” Bennet said.

Schumer says when people think about improvements to infrastructure they think roads, bridges and tunnels but he says housing is an Important component. Schumer wants buildings fixed with green technology and wants local construction companies to do the work.