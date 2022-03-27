NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sen. Chuck Schumer said he’d put a “dagger” through the heart of a recommended plan to shut down two New York City hospitals for veterans.

A Veterans Affairs report recommended the closure of both Manhattan’s and Brooklyn’s VA medical centers, Schumer said Sunday. The senator stood alongside veterans and shared his “battle plan” to keep the facilities open. Schumer said he’d take the issue all the way to President Joe Biden is he has to.

Eric Smith, now a VA psychiatric nurse, came to the VA fresh out of the Navy without any health care, but he found the treatment he needed to heal. Closing the facilities would be devestating, he said.

“We need this facility. Thousands, millions need this coverage,” Smith said.

Schumer, in his petition to keep the facilities open, is seeking input from local hospitals.He said they’re already dealing with capacity issues and that the problem would worsen if VA centers were closed.

“We are going to fight this proposal tooth and nail. We are going to put a dagger through its heart,” Schumer said. “If you close these hospitals, it’s going to hurt every hospital. Who’s gonna take care of these folks?”

The VA report recommended the closure based on aging infrastructure. It also said there was a shrinking veteran population in New York City and decreasing demand for inpatient services. The VA suggests partnering with centers such as NYU Langone as an alternative way to provide care.

Any changes or closures may not happen for several years. But for now, Schumer said officials who proposed the closures should talk to NYC’s veterans themselves.

“Before they even lift another pen, let them talk to the people who need the help, tell them how good the services are here,” Schumer said. “We are not going to turn our back on these veterans, plain and simple.”