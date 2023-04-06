NEW YORK (PIX11) – Lawmakers are calling on the FBI to crack down on “swatters” who are terrifying school students and their families with fake active shooters on campus.

Swatting is a false call used to get authorities, particularly a SWAT team, to respond to an address. On Tuesday, more than 50 schools across New York state received swatting threats. Not only does the dangerous hoax cause worry, it wastes taxpayer money and resources.

Sen. Chuck Schumer has called on the FBI to track swatting incidents nationwide and hold accountable those responsible.

