School closings, delays ahead of powerful fall nor’easter

Torrential downpours and gusty winds are on the way as the city braces for the first nor’easter of the season, and schools are taking precautions.

See the full forecast from Mr. G here

Here’s PIX11’s list of school closings and delays so far:

New Jersey

Paterson public schools closed Tuesday

North Bergen schools closed Tuesday

Beacon Christian Academy and Little Lamb Preschool closed Tuesday

Hudson County Community College delayed — opening at 12 p.m.

Bayonne school district closed

West New York schools closed

Golden Door Charter school closed

Flood watches have been posted for the entire region. Long Island and the Connecticut shoreline has been issued a coastal flood advisory. Plus, a wind advisory has been posted for Eastern Long Island.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy both declared states of emergency ahead of the storm.

See the full forecast from Mr. G here