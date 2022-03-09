NEW YORK (PIX11) — A mix snow, sleet and rain could make for dangerous road conditions Wednesday. The slick conditions forced some New York and New Jersey schools to announce closures or delayed openings.
Below is a list of school closings and delayed openings in the New York City area as well as northern suburbs and counties and northern New Jersey, this post was updated as school information came in:
New York schools
East Ramapo Central School District: Remote learning; all after-school activities and athletics are canceled
NY School for the Deaf in Westchester: Two-hour delayed opening
Eldred Central School District: Closed
Monticello Central School District: Closed
Liberty Central School District: Closed
Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery Central School District: Closed
Minisink Valley Central School District: Closed
Newburgh Enlarged City School District: Closed
Port Jervis City School District: Closed
Valley Central School District: Closed
New Paltz Central School District: Closed
Onteora Central School District: Remote learning
Wallkill Central School District: Closed
New Jersey schools
Butler School District: 90-minute delayed opening
Hopatcong Borough School District: Closed
Rockaway Borough School District: 90-minute delayed opening