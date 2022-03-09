NEW YORK (PIX11) — A mix snow, sleet and rain could make for dangerous road conditions Wednesday. The slick conditions forced some New York and New Jersey schools to announce closures or delayed openings.

Below is a list of school closings and delayed openings in the New York City area as well as northern suburbs and counties and northern New Jersey, this post was updated as school information came in:

New York schools

East Ramapo Central School District: Remote learning; all after-school activities and athletics are canceled

NY School for the Deaf in Westchester: Two-hour delayed opening

Eldred Central School District: Closed

Monticello Central School District: Closed

Liberty Central School District: Closed

Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery Central School District: Closed

Minisink Valley Central School District: Closed

Newburgh Enlarged City School District: Closed

Port Jervis City School District: Closed

Valley Central School District: Closed

New Paltz Central School District: Closed

Onteora Central School District: Remote learning

Wallkill Central School District: Closed

New Jersey schools

Butler School District: 90-minute delayed opening

Hopatcong Borough School District: Closed

Rockaway Borough School District: 90-minute delayed opening