EDISON, N.J. (PIX11) – A school bus with children on board crashed into a house in Edison Wednesday morning after the vehicle’s brakes failed, according to police.

Police said 28 children were on board, heading to John Adams Middle School, when the bus crashed around 8 a.m. Two children were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to authorities.

The bus driver avoided hitting three other homes after they realized the brakes weren’t working, police said. The emergency brake also didn’t work, according to authorities.

Edison Township Schools Superintendent Dr. Edward Aldarelli said that the safety of the children is his top priority and that a therapy dog will be at the middle school to help students process what happened. Nurses from the school were also sent to the scene, Aldarelli said.

The homeowner said that three people were in the home at the time of the crash, but nobody was hurt. The house is condemned due to the crash, police said.

