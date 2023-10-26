HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) – A school bus was involved in a crash with two other vehicles on Long Island Thursday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened on the westbound side of the Southern State Parkway near exit 19 in Hempstead in Nassau County around 3 p.m., according to New York State Police.

None of the seven children and the driver on the bus were injured, police said. A passenger in one of the other vehicles was taken to a hospital out of precaution, authorities said.

Authorities did not release information on the cause of the collision.

