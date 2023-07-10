NEW YORK (PIX11) — The scooter-riding suspect accused of killing an 86-year-old man and injuring four others during a shooting rampage Saturday is awaiting arraignment on murder charges, authorities said Monday.

Thomas Abreu, 25, allegedly targeted multiple victims during a deadly spree in Brooklyn and Queens before he was apprehended, according to the NYPD.

“The streets of two boroughs were turned into scenes of terror as this defendant allegedly rode his scooter, shooting indiscriminately at pedestrians and others,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

The gunman allegedly shot and killed Hamod Saeidi, 86, in the back on Jamaica Avenue at 11:30 am., police said. Shortly before that, a 21-year-old man was struck in the shoulder near Ashford Street and Arlington Avenue in Brooklyn. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

“I feel sad because he was a very known person doing good stuff, very well-loved in the Yemeni community,” said his grandson-in-law, Waleed Saidi.

Investigators said the suspect randomly shot at people outside of a nail salon but didn’t hit anyone. Abreu then allegedly shot a 44-year-old man in the face near 126th Street and Hillside Avenue in Queens at 11:35 a.m., authorities said. The victim remained in critical condition, as of Sunday night.

A few minutes later, a 63-year-old man was shot in the shoulder near 134th Street and Jamaica Avenue, police said. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

NYPD officers took Abreu into custody at around 1 p.m. near Sutphin Boulevard and 94th Avenue. Abreu allegedly had a gun on him, police said.

Abreu will be arraigned on charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon, prosecutors said. The arraignment date has not been set.