NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Monday denounced the civil fraud case over his business practices as a politically motivated “scam” as he arrives for trial.

The lawsuit could cost him control of Trump Tower and other prized properties. Trump spoke Monday as he made a voluntary trip to court for a trial that has high stakes for him.

Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James’ suit accuses the Republican former president and his company of deceiving banks, insurers and others by habitually lying about his wealth in financial statements. The judge already has ruled Trump committed fraud in his business dealings.

If the ruling is upheld on appeal, it could force Trump to give up several New York properties.