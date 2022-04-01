NEW YORK (PIX11) — Since 1931, Midtown’s Empire State Building has been the anchor of Manhattan’s skyline. But next time visitors want to get into the “Empire State of Mind,” they’ll have to go to another borough.

The city’s Department of Buildings shared images Friday of inspectors surveying the iconic skyscraper in order to “ensure that its relocation to Brooklyn is done so in a code-compliant manner.” The department said historic tower locations lead to more code violations than any other buildings project.

The official Empire State Building account confirmed the stunning move, calling it “personal news.” The building also “reclaimed” its status as the tallest building in the world and shared an apology note from King Kong — who infamously scaled the building in 1933.

“I have never apologized for putting myself, Ann Darrow and the great people of New York in danger,” the destructive gorilla wrote in a statement. “Well, today, that changes. I am sorry.”

New Yorkers were quick to point out the Department of Buildings’ initial tweet as an April Fools prank.

“Nice try, but that one was too out there to fool anyone,” one user wrote back.

Another pointed out a not-so-funny possibility: “My god … think of the traffic.”