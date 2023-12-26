NEW YORK (PIX11) — ‘Tis the season to recycle those Christmas trees for New York City residents.

Starting Tuesday, New Yorkers can “tree-cycle” their Christmas trees through the city’s annual Mulchfest program. At several Mulchfest locations across the five boroughs, the parks department staff will turn the trees into mulch.

“Parks is thrilled to be kicking-off this year’s Mulchfest!” said Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue. “Last year, New Yorkers went above and beyond in their tree-cycling efforts, setting a new Mulchfest record of more than 58,000 trees.”

To make things more exciting, the parks department will also host one chipping weekend on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7, where attendees can watch their holiday trees get mulched. They will also be able to take home a bag of “nutrient-rich” mulch, the agency said.

Mulchfest will run until Jan. 7. For more information, and the full list of Mulchfest drop-off sites, visit here.

