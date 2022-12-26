NEW YORK (PIX11) — While some people plan to keep their Christmas trees up for a bit longer, those looking to clear up space in their homes can say goodbye during New York City’s annual Mulchfest.

At Mulchfest locations around the five boroughs, trees are turned into wood chips used to nourish trees. More than 50,600 trees were recycled last year.

This year, Mulchfest runs from Monday through Jan. 8. On Jan. 7 and Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can get bags of mulch for their own yards after having their tree chipped.

Anyone bringing a tree for recycling should make sure to remove all lights, ornaments and netting. Locations, broken down by borough, are listed below. Mulch is available at the locations marked with an asterisk (*).

THE BRONX:

LocationAddressService
Bronx River House Parking Lot at Starlight Park1490 Sheridan Boulevard, accessible to vehicles via the Sheridan Boulevard northbound lane onlyDrop-off only
Friends of Brook Park Community Garden*East 141st Street and Brook AvenueChipping
Co-Op CityCo-Op Boulevard and Bellamy LoopDrop-off only
Metropolitan Oval Parkchester*Metropolitan Avenue and Unionport RoadChipping
Pelham Bay ParkParking lot at Middletown Road and Stadium AvenueDrop-off only
Soundview Park*Story Avenue and Morrison AvenueChipping
St. James ParkWest 192nd Street and Jerome AvenueDrop-off only
Van Cortlandt Park*Golf course at Bailey Avenue and Van Cortlandt Park SouthChipping
Williamsbridge Oval ParkReservoir Place and Reservoir OvalDrop-off only

BROOKLYN:

LocationAddressService
Amazing Garden261 Columbia StreetDrop-off only
Brooklyn Bridge Park*Emily Warren Roebling Plaza along New Dock StreetChipping
Brooklyn Bridge ParkPier 5 at Bridge Park DriveDrop-off only
Brooklyn Bridge ParkFulton Ferry Landing at Old Fulton Street and Furman Street Drop-off only
Brooklyn Heights PromenadeColumbia Heights and Cranberry StreetDrop-off only
Brower ParkBrooklyn Avenue at Prospect PlaceDrop-off only
Cobble Hill Park*Clinton Street and Verandah PlaceChipping
Coffey ParkDwight Street and Verona StreetDrop-off only
Domino Park*River Street and South 3rd StreetChipping
Fort Greene Park*Washington Park and Myrtle AvenueChipping
Green Space at President Street222 Fifth AvenueDrop-off only
Herbert Von King ParkMarcy Avenue and Lafayette AvenueDrop-off only
Maria Hernandez Park*Suydam Street and Knickerbocker AvenueChipping
Marine Park*East 33rd Street and Avenue UChipping
McCarren Park*Lorimer Street and Driggs AvenueChipping
McGolrick ParkMonitor Street and Driggs AvenueDrop-off only
Myrtle Village GreenKent Avenue and Myrtle AvenueDrop-off only
Owl’s Head Park*68th Street and Colonial RoadChipping
Prospect ParkLincoln Road and Ocean AvenueDrop-off only
Prospect Park*Park circle at Parkside AvenueChipping
Prospect Park*Third Street and Prospect Park WestChipping
Sunset Park44th Street and 6th AvenueDrop-off only
Washington ParkThird Street and Fifth AvenueDrop-off only

MANHATTAN:

LocationAddressService
The BatteryEntrance at Greenwich Street and Battery PlaceDrop-off only
Carl Schurz Park*East 86th Street and East End AvenueChipping
Central ParkWest 106th Street and Central Park WestDrop-off only
Central ParkWest 65th Street and Central Park WestDrop-off only
Central Park*West 81st Street and Central Park West, at the bridle pathChipping
Colonel Young Playground145th Street and Lenox AvenueDrop-off only
Corlears Hook ParkJackson Street and Cherry StreetDrop-off only
DeWitt Clinton Park*West 53rd Street and 11th AvenueChipping
Inwood Hill Park*Isham Street and Seaman AvenueChipping
J Hood Wright ParkWest 173rd Street near Haven AvenueDrop-off only
Marcus Garvey ParkEast 120th Street and Madison AvenueDrop-off only
Morningside ParkWest 123rd Street and Morningside AvenueDrop-off only
Riverside Park*West 83rd Street and  Riverside DriveChipping
St. Nicholas ParkOne block south of West 133rd Street and St. Nicholas AvenueDrop-off only
Stuyvesant Town*East 20th Street at 20th Street Loop (east of First Avenue)Chipping
Tompkins Square Park*East 7th Street between Avenue A and Avenue BChipping
Union Square ParkUnion Square East between East 16th Street and East 17th Street Drop-off only
Washington Square Park*Fifth Avenue and Washington Square NorthChipping

QUEENS:

LocationAddressService
Astoria Park*19th Street and Hoyt AvenueChipping
Captain Mario Fajardo PlaygroundKissena Boulevard at Booth Memorial AvenueDrop-off only
Cunningham Park*196th Place and Union TurnpikeChipping
Forest Park*Forest Park Drive and Woodhaven BoulevardChipping
Francis Lewis Park*Third Avenue and 147th StreetChipping
Hunter’s Point South Park*51st Avenue and Center BoulevardChipping
John Golden Park215th Place and 33rd AvenueDrop-off only
Juniper Valley Park*80th Street between Juniper Boulevard North and SouthChipping
Queensbridge ParkVernon Boulevard and Queensbridge Park GreenwayDrop-off only
Queens County Farm Museum73-50 Little Neck ParkwayDrop-off only
Rockaway Beach94th Street and Shorefront ParkwayDrop-off only
Roy Wilkins Park177th Street and Baisley Boulevard Drop-off only
Travers Park*78th Street and 34th AvenueChipping
Windmill Community Garden39-22 29th StreetDrop-off only
Windmuller Park at Lawrence Virgilio Playground 34th Drive and 54th StreetDrop-off only

STATEN ISLAND:

LocationAddressService
Clove Lakes Park*Cheshire Place and Clove RoadChipping
Conference House Park*Parking lot at Hylan Boulevard and Satterlee StreetChipping
Midland Beach*Parking lot #8 at Father Capodanno Boulevard and Graham Boulevard Chipping
Silver Lake Tennis House Revere Street and University PlaceDrop-off only
Tappen ParkBay Street and Canal StreetDrop-off only
Westerleigh Park*Maine Avenue and Neal Dow AvenueChipping
Willowbrook ParkRichmond Avenue and Eton PlaceDrop-off only
Wolfe’s Pond ParkCornelia Avenue and Hylan BoulevardDrop-off only