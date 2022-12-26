NEW YORK (PIX11) — While some people plan to keep their Christmas trees up for a bit longer, those looking to clear up space in their homes can say goodbye during New York City’s annual Mulchfest.

At Mulchfest locations around the five boroughs, trees are turned into wood chips used to nourish trees. More than 50,600 trees were recycled last year.

This year, Mulchfest runs from Monday through Jan. 8. On Jan. 7 and Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can get bags of mulch for their own yards after having their tree chipped.

Anyone bringing a tree for recycling should make sure to remove all lights, ornaments and netting. Locations, broken down by borough, are listed below. Mulch is available at the locations marked with an asterisk (*).

THE BRONX:

Location Address Service Bronx River House Parking Lot at Starlight Park 1490 Sheridan Boulevard, accessible to vehicles via the Sheridan Boulevard northbound lane only Drop-off only Friends of Brook Park Community Garden* East 141st Street and Brook Avenue Chipping Co-Op City Co-Op Boulevard and Bellamy Loop Drop-off only Metropolitan Oval Parkchester* Metropolitan Avenue and Unionport Road Chipping Pelham Bay Park Parking lot at Middletown Road and Stadium Avenue Drop-off only Soundview Park* Story Avenue and Morrison Avenue Chipping St. James Park West 192nd Street and Jerome Avenue Drop-off only Van Cortlandt Park* Golf course at Bailey Avenue and Van Cortlandt Park South Chipping Williamsbridge Oval Park Reservoir Place and Reservoir Oval Drop-off only

BROOKLYN:

MANHATTAN:

QUEENS:

STATEN ISLAND: