NEW YORK (PIX11) — While some people plan to keep their Christmas trees up for a bit longer, those looking to clear up space in their homes can say goodbye during New York City’s annual Mulchfest.
At Mulchfest locations around the five boroughs, trees are turned into wood chips used to nourish trees. More than 50,600 trees were recycled last year.
This year, Mulchfest runs from Monday through Jan. 8. On Jan. 7 and Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can get bags of mulch for their own yards after having their tree chipped.
Anyone bringing a tree for recycling should make sure to remove all lights, ornaments and netting. Locations, broken down by borough, are listed below. Mulch is available at the locations marked with an asterisk (*).
THE BRONX:
|Location
|Address
|Service
|Bronx River House Parking Lot at Starlight Park
|1490 Sheridan Boulevard, accessible to vehicles via the Sheridan Boulevard northbound lane only
|Drop-off only
|Friends of Brook Park Community Garden*
|East 141st Street and Brook Avenue
|Chipping
|Co-Op City
|Co-Op Boulevard and Bellamy Loop
|Drop-off only
|Metropolitan Oval Parkchester*
|Metropolitan Avenue and Unionport Road
|Chipping
|Pelham Bay Park
|Parking lot at Middletown Road and Stadium Avenue
|Drop-off only
|Soundview Park*
|Story Avenue and Morrison Avenue
|Chipping
|St. James Park
|West 192nd Street and Jerome Avenue
|Drop-off only
|Van Cortlandt Park*
|Golf course at Bailey Avenue and Van Cortlandt Park South
|Chipping
|Williamsbridge Oval Park
|Reservoir Place and Reservoir Oval
|Drop-off only
BROOKLYN:
|Location
|Address
|Service
|Amazing Garden
|261 Columbia Street
|Drop-off only
|Brooklyn Bridge Park*
|Emily Warren Roebling Plaza along New Dock Street
|Chipping
|Brooklyn Bridge Park
|Pier 5 at Bridge Park Drive
|Drop-off only
|Brooklyn Bridge Park
|Fulton Ferry Landing at Old Fulton Street and Furman Street
|Drop-off only
|Brooklyn Heights Promenade
|Columbia Heights and Cranberry Street
|Drop-off only
|Brower Park
|Brooklyn Avenue at Prospect Place
|Drop-off only
|Cobble Hill Park*
|Clinton Street and Verandah Place
|Chipping
|Coffey Park
|Dwight Street and Verona Street
|Drop-off only
|Domino Park*
|River Street and South 3rd Street
|Chipping
|Fort Greene Park*
|Washington Park and Myrtle Avenue
|Chipping
|Green Space at President Street
|222 Fifth Avenue
|Drop-off only
|Herbert Von King Park
|Marcy Avenue and Lafayette Avenue
|Drop-off only
|Maria Hernandez Park*
|Suydam Street and Knickerbocker Avenue
|Chipping
|Marine Park*
|East 33rd Street and Avenue U
|Chipping
|McCarren Park*
|Lorimer Street and Driggs Avenue
|Chipping
|McGolrick Park
|Monitor Street and Driggs Avenue
|Drop-off only
|Myrtle Village Green
|Kent Avenue and Myrtle Avenue
|Drop-off only
|Owl’s Head Park*
|68th Street and Colonial Road
|Chipping
|Prospect Park
|Lincoln Road and Ocean Avenue
|Drop-off only
|Prospect Park*
|Park circle at Parkside Avenue
|Chipping
|Prospect Park*
|Third Street and Prospect Park West
|Chipping
|Sunset Park
|44th Street and 6th Avenue
|Drop-off only
|Washington Park
|Third Street and Fifth Avenue
|Drop-off only
MANHATTAN:
|Location
|Address
|Service
|The Battery
|Entrance at Greenwich Street and Battery Place
|Drop-off only
|Carl Schurz Park*
|East 86th Street and East End Avenue
|Chipping
|Central Park
|West 106th Street and Central Park West
|Drop-off only
|Central Park
|West 65th Street and Central Park West
|Drop-off only
|Central Park*
|West 81st Street and Central Park West, at the bridle path
|Chipping
|Colonel Young Playground
|145th Street and Lenox Avenue
|Drop-off only
|Corlears Hook Park
|Jackson Street and Cherry Street
|Drop-off only
|DeWitt Clinton Park*
|West 53rd Street and 11th Avenue
|Chipping
|Inwood Hill Park*
|Isham Street and Seaman Avenue
|Chipping
|J Hood Wright Park
|West 173rd Street near Haven Avenue
|Drop-off only
|Marcus Garvey Park
|East 120th Street and Madison Avenue
|Drop-off only
|Morningside Park
|West 123rd Street and Morningside Avenue
|Drop-off only
|Riverside Park*
|West 83rd Street and Riverside Drive
|Chipping
|St. Nicholas Park
|One block south of West 133rd Street and St. Nicholas Avenue
|Drop-off only
|Stuyvesant Town*
|East 20th Street at 20th Street Loop (east of First Avenue)
|Chipping
|Tompkins Square Park*
|East 7th Street between Avenue A and Avenue B
|Chipping
|Union Square Park
|Union Square East between East 16th Street and East 17th Street
|Drop-off only
|Washington Square Park*
|Fifth Avenue and Washington Square North
|Chipping
QUEENS:
|Location
|Address
|Service
|Astoria Park*
|19th Street and Hoyt Avenue
|Chipping
|Captain Mario Fajardo Playground
|Kissena Boulevard at Booth Memorial Avenue
|Drop-off only
|Cunningham Park*
|196th Place and Union Turnpike
|Chipping
|Forest Park*
|Forest Park Drive and Woodhaven Boulevard
|Chipping
|Francis Lewis Park*
|Third Avenue and 147th Street
|Chipping
|Hunter’s Point South Park*
|51st Avenue and Center Boulevard
|Chipping
|John Golden Park
|215th Place and 33rd Avenue
|Drop-off only
|Juniper Valley Park*
|80th Street between Juniper Boulevard North and South
|Chipping
|Queensbridge Park
|Vernon Boulevard and Queensbridge Park Greenway
|Drop-off only
|Queens County Farm Museum
|73-50 Little Neck Parkway
|Drop-off only
|Rockaway Beach
|94th Street and Shorefront Parkway
|Drop-off only
|Roy Wilkins Park
|177th Street and Baisley Boulevard
|Drop-off only
|Travers Park*
|78th Street and 34th Avenue
|Chipping
|Windmill Community Garden
|39-22 29th Street
|Drop-off only
|Windmuller Park at Lawrence Virgilio Playground
|34th Drive and 54th Street
|Drop-off only
STATEN ISLAND:
|Location
|Address
|Service
|Clove Lakes Park*
|Cheshire Place and Clove Road
|Chipping
|Conference House Park*
|Parking lot at Hylan Boulevard and Satterlee Street
|Chipping
|Midland Beach*
|Parking lot #8 at Father Capodanno Boulevard and Graham Boulevard
|Chipping
|Silver Lake Tennis House
|Revere Street and University Place
|Drop-off only
|Tappen Park
|Bay Street and Canal Street
|Drop-off only
|Westerleigh Park*
|Maine Avenue and Neal Dow Avenue
|Chipping
|Willowbrook Park
|Richmond Avenue and Eton Place
|Drop-off only
|Wolfe’s Pond Park
|Cornelia Avenue and Hylan Boulevard
|Drop-off only