NEW YORK — New York City businesses have been hit hard during the pandemic, and many continue to work to get back to where they were before 2020.

It will take a community-wide effort to make a real impact, and that’s what the “Save Your City” campaign hopes to create.

Founder Oliver Libby spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to discuss more about the campaign, how it works and how people can help donate or get involved. Learn more about the campaign at SaveYourCity.nyc