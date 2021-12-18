‘Saturday Night Live’ moving forward with limited cast, no audience

NEW YORK — NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” will still be “live from New York,” but there will be less featured players on stage. And the actors who are there will play to an empty Studio 54.
SNL announced the changes in a tweet, citing a “recent spike in the Omicron variant” and an “abundance of caution.”
People who won tickets will be reached out to by the show, according to a tweet.
Saturday’s episode is the show’s last episode of 2021. Paul Rudd is slated to host, and Charli XCX is set as the musical guest.