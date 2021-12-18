‘Saturday Night Live’ moving forward with limited cast, no audience

Lorne Michaels and the cast of SNL accept the award for outstanding variety sketch series for “Saturday Night Live” at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK — NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” will still be “live from New York,” but there will be less featured players on stage. And the actors who are there will play to an empty Studio 54.

SNL announced the changes in a tweet, citing a “recent spike in the Omicron variant” and an “abundance of caution.”

Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of “Saturday Night Live” and the show will have limited cast and crew. — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 18, 2021

People who won tickets will be reached out to by the show, according to a tweet.

Saturday’s episode is the show’s last episode of 2021. Paul Rudd is slated to host, and Charli XCX is set as the musical guest.