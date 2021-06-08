NEW YORK — Sarah Feinberg, interim president of the New York City Transit Authority, is expected to be nominated to lead the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, a senior MTA official said Tuesday.

Feinberg, who was one of the leaders to guide the city’s transit system through the COVID-19 pandemic, would be the first woman to lead the agency.

Feinberg is expected to replace MTA chairman Pat Foye who is expected to be appointed as interim president and CEO of the state’s economic development arm Empire State Development.

The nomination of Feinberg must be first approved by the New York Senate.

Once the nomination is approved, Feinberg will oversee the critical priorities for the country’s largest transportation network across a 5,000-square-mile travel area surrounding the city, Long Island, southeastern New York state and Connecticut.

Feinberg has served as interim president of the agency overseeing the city’s and subways and buses since March 2020, right when the COVID pandemic struck. Prior to that position, she was a member of the MTA Board.

Janno Lieber, as new CEO, will be overseeing day-to-day operations as well as the capital program, the MTA official said.