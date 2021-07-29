Interim President of the New York City Transit Authority Sarah Feinberg speaks during a news conference with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on May 10, 2021 in New York. – New Yorkers will receive free train rides if they get vaccinated against Covid-19 in subway stations, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday as part of a move to speed up immunizations. (Photo by Mary Altaffer / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MARY ALTAFFER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Interim President of New York City Transit Sarah Feinberg is stepping down from the position, sources confirmed to PIX11’s Dan Mannarino.

Friday will be Feinberg’s last day in the role, sources said.

Feinberg took over the nation’s largest subway system in March 2020 after Andy Byford resigned.

She led the transit agency throughout the tumultuous time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As NYC Transit president, Feinberg was responsible for the operation of the subway and bus systems, paratransit services and the Staten Island Railway.

Feinberg will be on the PIX11 Morning News on Friday to discuss her decision and what’s next for her.