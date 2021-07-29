NEW YORK — Interim President of New York City Transit Sarah Feinberg is stepping down from the position, sources confirmed to PIX11’s Dan Mannarino.
Friday will be Feinberg’s last day in the role, sources said.
Feinberg took over the nation’s largest subway system in March 2020 after Andy Byford resigned.
She led the transit agency throughout the tumultuous time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As NYC Transit president, Feinberg was responsible for the operation of the subway and bus systems, paratransit services and the Staten Island Railway.
Feinberg will be on the PIX11 Morning News on Friday to discuss her decision and what’s next for her.