NEW YORK (PIX11) — Richard Osthoff, a military veteran from New Jersey, says Republican U.S. Rep. George Santos took $3,000 from a fundraiser that was supposed to help his dying dog.

Osthoff was given his dog, Sapphire, by a charity for veterans. The two became inseparable during tough times.

“That dog saved my life,” Osthoff told PIX11 News. “I was suicidal when I first got out of the military. If it wasn’t for her, I would not be here.”

In the Spring of 2016, Osthoff realized Sapphire was in need of help and a $3,000 surgery. Osthoff says a staffer at a Howell, New Jersey, veterinarian’s office offered to help.

“The vet tech said, ‘Look, I know this guy Anthony Devolder who runs Friends of Pets United, and he’s a philanthropist and he helps people raise money for sick pets, dying pets, shelter animals,’” Osthoff said.

Anthony Devolder is one of the names used by Santos.

Osthoff recalls Santos set up a GoFundMe fundraiser which reached its $3,000 goal, but he said Santos never sent the money to Sapphire’s vet for her care. “It was just an excuse after excuse after excuse after excuse,” Osthoff said.

As he waited for Santos to send the money, Sapphire’s tumor became inoperable. “I had to panhandle for the money to get her euthanized and to have her cremated,” Osthoff said.

Michael Boll, of the New Jersey Veterans Network, said he called Santos and asked him to return the money raised on behalf of Sapphire to the donors.

“Anthony Devolder, aka George Santos, did not want to do anything like that and just basically disconnected the phone,” Boll said.

In a statement to PIX11 News, GoFundMe said, “When we received a report of an issue with this fundraiser in late 2016, our trust and safety team sought proof of the delivery of funds from the organizer. The organizer failed to respond, which led to the fundraiser being removed and the email associated with that account prohibited from further use on our platform. GoFundMe has a zero tolerance policy for misuse of our platform and cooperates with law enforcement investigations of those accused of wrongdoing.”

Press representatives for Santos did not immediately respond to PIX11 News’ request for a comment for this story.