NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The New Jersey Department of Transportation is getting into the holiday spirit by using humor to warn against distracted driving.

The Garden State hopes the highway signs will catch the attention of drivers and remind them to drive safely.

Some of the holiday safety messages include:

“Reckless drivers are worse than fruitcake.”

“Only Rudolph should be lit.”

“Drive high, get a DUI.”

“Santa’s watching, put down the phone.”

“Ho ho ho please drive slow.”

