NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s the most wonderful time of year for some and a hated time for others: SantaCon returns to New York City on Saturday.

The annual bar crawl, which is also a charity fundraiser, starts at 10 a.m. Santa outfit-clad revelers will meet at Broadway and 40th Street and head out to 64 bars. A $15 ticket is required.

At 10 a.m., participants will “be dancing in the streets and Santa will unleash a holiday celebration NYC has never imagined possible,” according to SantaCon organizers. At 11 a.m., Santas will head off to the first location.

If they want to stay on the nice list, Santas are meant to follow some instructions: they’re told not to “f–k” with kids, cops, bar staff, New York City or Santa’s Charity mission. The SantaCon site also urges attendees to spread joy, not terror or vomit. Santas are urged not to drink more than they can handle.

SantaCon has been a (north)polarizing tradition, with many residents and business owners annoyed by the crowds and alcohol-fueled antics. Participants have landed on the naughty list and behind bars in the past.

The event was canceled in 2020 because of COVID and returned in 2021. More information on this year’s NYC SantaCon can be found here. Looking to meet up with the elves and reindeer outside of New York City? There are other locations in the tri-state area and beyond that are playing host to SantaCons.

