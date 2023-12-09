NEW YORK (PIX11) — SantaCon has officially touched down in New York City on Saturday.

The annual bar crawl, which is also a charity fundraiser, begins at 10 a.m. Revelers donned in Santa suits will flock to several New York City bars bringing holiday pandemonium.

In preparation for the chaos-fueled event, the MTA is banning alcohol on all Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road trains. The ban will start at 4 a.m. on Saturday and last through noon on Sunday. There will also be increased police presence across several stations to enforce the ban.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 and returned in 2021.

