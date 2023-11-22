NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place on Thursday, and between the performers and the spectators, there is a big mess left on the streets of Manhattan afterward.

That is when the New York City Department of Sanitation gets to work.

Last year, sanitation crews picked up more than 62 tons of debris.

This year, 170 workers will hit the streets immediately after Santa Claus makes his exit. Sanitation workers will use 29 mechanical brooms, 32 hand brooms, and 29 collection trucks to get the job done.

