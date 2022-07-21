NEW YORK (PIX11) — On a hot day after it rains, the streets of the city are a sight to see.

Puddles can appear. Drains could be clogged with debris.

The regular clean-up is all in a day’s work for crews with the NYC Department of Sanitation. With the return of regular alternate-side parking rules, more DSNY trucks with mechanical brooms are hitting the roads.

In the summer of 2020, street sweeping was reduced to once a week. It was fully restored July 5.

Mayor Eric Adams and city council increased the agency budget by millions of dollars to add extra crews and sidewalk pick ups.

Drivers say they have to get back in the routine of moving their cars.